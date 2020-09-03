Kevin Smith Showcases New Mooby’s Merch in Honor of New Jersey Pop-Up

✖

A new Mooby's pop-up restaurant is coming this month, this time in Kevin Smith's home state of New Jersey. Pick-up reservations for the new location in Red Bank went on sale yesterday, and Smith said on Twitter that the first 4 days sold out in the first hour. You can see if there are any slots left here. Smith also took to the social media site yesterday to share a look at some new Mooby's merch. If you can't visit the pop-up in person, have no fear, because the items are available online.

"With the Mooby’s Pop-Up launching at Gianni’s in Red Bank, @The_SecretStash is launching brand new Mooby’s merch! So even if you can’t make it out to the Pop-Up, you can still order udderly affordable silly souvenirs at https://bit.ly/MoobysMerch," Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

With the Mooby’s Pop-Up launching at Gianni’s in Red Bank, @The_SecretStash is launching brand new Mooby’s merch! So even if you can’t make it out to the Pop-Up, you can still order udderly affordable silly souvenirs at https://t.co/zz9tTqoKkX! https://t.co/7JmQqcgozL — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 2, 2020

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Smith talked about the opening of Mooby's in Los Angeles and explained the process of getting it started.

"We got Stuart, who's our guy in Canada. He's our licensing agent. So if anybody's like, 'We want to put Jay and Silent Bob on a tee shirt, Stuart's the guy,'" Smith explained. "So around the time of Reboot, we were like, 'Ooh, we would love to do a Mooby's popup for a week, or a Mooby's food truck that would help promote the movie.'"

He continued, "And Stuart went looking and then one day, came back while we were on tour and said, 'The guys that did Saved By The Max,' which was a Saved by the Bell themed restaurant, which opened up in Chicago, and then they moved to L.A., he said, 'those cats want to talk to you about maybe doing a popup Mooby's.'"

"And so, I was like, 'Oh, my lord. I would love to. I'd love that.' That's the conversation. I met with Derek, who started Saved By The Max, I think. I'm not sure if that's what he calls his company. I think that's what he works under. But he moved from Chicago out to L.A. He bought or rented this restaurant space that had been closed on Santa Monica Boulevard, and he flips that restaurant every few months into a themed restaurant."

Will you be checking out Mooby's in New Jersey? Tell us in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.