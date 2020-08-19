Kevin Smith Announces New Mooby’s Pop-Up Location

✖

Earlier in the summer, Kevin Smith fans in Los Angeles were treated to a Mooby's pop-up restaurant. The fictional fast-food joint has been referenced onscreen in many movies, starting with Dogma, and was even the setting for Clerks II. The pop-up has since closed, but Smith announced earlier this week that a new one will be popping up in his home state of New Jersey.

"MOOBY IS NOW A JERSEY COW! After an udderly wonderful run in #losangeles, the @moobyspopup is moooooving across the country to my motherland of RED BANK, NEW JERSEY for a mid-September grand opening! Details on which restaurant in town is getting temporarily bovine-sized will be forthcoming - but within a month, East Coasters can get their Cow Tipper on (in Vegan and non-Vegan versions), binge Hater Totz, swallow a Cock-Smoker chicken sandwich and wash it down with a King of the Juice," Smith shared.

He added, "The fine folks of @jayandsilentbobstash will be operating a satellite store at Mooby’s too, featuring new merch and shirts celebrating Mooby’s Red Bank, 2020. And since I can’t miss the debut of my fake fast food eatery in the real town I was born... I’M COMING HOME to be there when the doors of Mooby’s swing wide (and maybe do a show or two)! Many thanks to @heyitsderekberry (who’s reopening his @savedbythemax in Chicago for a week) for all the work and fun in making Mooby’s happen - not only out here in #weho, but now mere miles from @quickstopgroceries! I’ll have ALL the info next week when we reveal Red Bank’s amazing eatery that reached out to us about hosting a momentary Mooby’s! Until then, go to MoobysPopUp dot com (link in my bio) to sign up for the Jersey mailing list and start getting in the moo’d for Mooby’s IRL!" You can check out the post below:

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Smith talked about the opening of Mooby's in Los Angeles and explained how the pop-up came to be.

