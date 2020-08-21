Kevin Smith's Clerks Coming to HBO Max in September

✖

HBO Max is the hot new streaming service offering up everything on HBO's slate as well as some fun content ranging from Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn. New movies are being added to the site all the time, and that will soon include Kevin Smith's directorial debut. 1994's Clerks is heading to HBO Max on September 1st. That's not all! The director's Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan let comedy, Cop Out, is also hitting the streaming site that day.

Recently, Smith has been taking to Instagram to post some of his movie memories, including 'artifacts" from Clerks. The director has also been keeping busy, working on a script for his Mallrats sequel. The 1995 comedy isn't the only Smith staple getting a follow-up. He also intends on making a Clerks III.

Smith has been very open about his plans for Clerks III for many years now, with the project going through various forms. Now, after years of development and differing drafts, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

Smith also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Clerks cartoon earlier this year. The director took to Twitter to share Consequence of Sound's "Definitive Oral History" of the Clerks: The Animated Series. Smith was joined by writer Richard Day, co-creators/writers Scott Mosier and Dan Mandel, Miramax Television's Billy Campbell, Jason Mewes (the voice of Jay), Brian O'Halloran (the voice of Dante), and more to chat with the site about making the series.

As for Cop Out, the movie had a surprising resurgence earlier this year when it became popular on Netflix. Upon its theatrical release, Cop Out earned an 18% critics score and 39% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to its low rating, Smith famously did not get along with Willis, making the process even more harrowing for the director. However, the movie garnered some positive attention in March when a fan reached out to Smith to let him know the movie made it on Netflix's top ten list.

Clerks and Cop Out are streaming on HBO Max starting September 1st.

