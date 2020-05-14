Kevin Smith Unearths Clerks “Artifact” During Quarantine

✖

Living in quarantine is a struggle for most people, but there are a few silver linings. One nice benefit for many folks has been to use this time to go through their belongings and unearth some memories. Many celebrities have been doing this and sharing some of their exciting findings on social media. Recently, Kevin Smith has been taking to Instagram to post some of his found memories. A set of sides from Mallrats taught Smith the exact date he met Stan Lee, and his latest findings are giving fans an insight into the chapter cards from the director's very first film, Clerks.

"I recently unearthed these amazing artifacts while #quarantine cleaning my office. Not sure if I’ve ever spoken about it publicly, but years ago, I made a movie called CLERKS. If you’ve seen it, then you know throughout the flick, I employed pretentious chapter headings like PERSPICACITY and LAMENTATION. Well the original direction of the chapter cards was intended to be even more smarty-pants symbolic (and a little too on-the-nose). It doesn’t take a lit major to see that Dante’s day at Quick Stop is like a descent into the workplace Hell. Well, young Kevin Smith was gonna nail the point home with these DIVINE COMEDY-inspired CANTO cards. Look into the mind of a 1993 Kev Smith as he stumbles toward his destiny! Of note: the intro card for @jayandsilentbob would have borrowed from @spiderman, marking my first cinematic reference to comics. I remember abandoning these on the ride to NYC with @samosier & @davidkleinasc to drop off our CLERKS credits at the titles house. Scott drove while I flipped through a dictionary and picked lofty words at random to precede each scene instead of the scribblings seen here. And it all would’ve been lost to history were it not for two things: 1) The Quarantine and 2) I’m an Avengers-threat-level hoarder," Smith wrote. You can check out his findings in the post below:

Smith has been very open about his plans for Clerks III for many years now, with the project going through various forms. Now, after years of development and differing drafts, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

