Kevin Smith Shares “Comprehensive Oral History” of Clerks Cartoon 20 Years Later

✖️

May 31st marked 20 years since Kevin Smith's short-lived Clerks cartoon aired. Smith has done a few posts in honor of the show's anniversary this year, previously sharing some history into one of the show's most famous bits. Earlier this week, Smith took to Twitter to share Consequence of Sound's "Definitive Oral History" of the Clerks: The Animated Series. Smith joins writer Richard Day, co-creators/writers Scott Mosier and Dan Mandel, Miramax Television's Billy Campbell, Jason Mewes (the voice of Jay), Brian O'Halloran (the voice of Dante), and more to chat with the site about making the series.

"I know a look back at a 20 year old TV show isn’t the news anybody needs to read right now, during this moment in history. But if you wanna take a quick trip to 2000, @AndrewLBuss conducted a comprehensive oral history of the ill-fated CLERKS cartoon. And Bear is still driving...," Smith tweeted. You can check out the post below:

I know a look back at a 20 year old TV show isn’t the news anybody needs to read right now, during this moment in history. But if you wanna take a quick trip to 2000, @AndrewLBuss conducted a comprehensive oral history of the ill-fated CLERKS cartoon. And Bear is still driving... https://t.co/5tXflu6pek — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 1, 2020

Recently, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in the latest edition of Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Mallrats sequel. He also shared that he'd like to reboot Clerks: The Animated Series. Smith was explaining how creating animated shows is something that can still be done in quarantine since it doesn’t require sets and being on location. This led to the exciting reveal that he’d like to reboot the cartoon. “So that’s one of the reasons we’re gonna try to go pitch rebooting the Clerks cartoon, man, cause we can just - that’s turnkey - we got all the designs done. We just... make new episodes. Let’s do it!”

As for the live-action Clerks movies, after years of development and differing drafts, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

You can currently purchase Clerks: The Animated Series on Amazon and iTunes.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.