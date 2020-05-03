Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Avengers: Endgame Wins Favorite Movie

✖

Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers: Endgame was voted Favorite Movie at Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards, making it just the second Marvel movie to win the orange blimp after Avengers: Infinity War took home top prize during the 2019 ceremony. This year's virtually produced Kids' Choice Awards, conducted remotely to accommodate social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, pit Endgame against Disney's live-action re-imagining of Aladdin, Sony's Dwayne Johnson-starring Jumanji: The Next Level, Disney-Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the blockbuster finale to the nine-episode Star Wars saga, Marvel's own Captain Marvel, and Sony and Marvel's Endgame followup Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The award was virtually accepted by Avengers stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Robert Downey Jr, who jointly declared: "We love you 3000."

Recent recipients of the fan-voted Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie include The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2015), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016), Ghostbusters (2017), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2018), and Infinity War (2019). Jumanji: The Next Level and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne Jonhson was voted Favorite Movie Actor, winning out over Endgame stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth and Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

Endgame bypassed the James Cameron-directed Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, earning $2.79 billion worldwide. The blockbuster was previously awarded Best Action Movie at the Critics' Choice Awards and was honored as Movie of the Year at the People's Choice Awards.

"To meet those expectations, and exceed them in many cases? I'm still processing it, to be honest with you," Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, architect of the 23-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe, previously told The Hollywood Reporter of meeting fan expectations. "Because for five years, our goal and our superstition was delivering on the promise of a finale in a way that wasn't expected, in a way that people weren't anticipating. And seeing audiences around the world respond to these characters that we've lived with for 10-plus years, they've lived with for 10-plus years, was a really remarkably emotional experience."

Marvel Studios next releases Black Widow November 6, followed by The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, the untitled Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022.

Avengers: Endgame is now available to stream on Disney+.

