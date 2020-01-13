Avengers: Endgame Wins Best Action Movie at Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards were held on Sunday night, acknowledging the most beloved movies and television shows of the past year. The event honored a pretty wide scope of genres and kinds of storytelling — including Best Action Movie. Given the high-profile blockbusters that hit theaters in 2019, there was certainly a lot to celebrate — but one film reigned supreme. Avengers: Endgame took home the award for Best Action Movie at the event, beating out 1917, Ford v. Ferrari, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Given Endgame‘s billion-dollar reign at the box office – and the epic way that it brought a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling to a close – it’s easy to see why the film would earn this praise. Speculation has swirled for months about the film’s chances at the Oscars, something that this award certainly doesn’t hurt.

“I mean that would be great, right?” Endgame producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook.com last year. “I think, with RDJ, he spent the last decade bringing this character to life since the first Iron Man. To pay tribute to him in Endgame and where his journey ends, I hope everybody embraced what we felt emotionally was impactful to his character. I think that the Russos mentioning that it would be great that he gets acknowledged for the endeavor that he did.”

“Just speaking to any directors being able to put all these characters on screen, it really just … It couldn’t have happened in Phase One,” continues the producer. “We obviously couldn’t have started a movie like this and dump all these characters in and have people actually know who they are. It took time. I think that’s the biggest thing is it time allowed us to be able to get to the point to be able to make this movie because we were allowed the time and the opportunity to tell each and every one of their stories separately before we gathered them all together.”

