Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige on “Exceeding Expectations” With Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame nearly grossed $3 billion dollars on its way to becoming the highest-earning movie to hit theaters. Suffice to say, the movie managed to exceed expectations that both Disney and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had in place. Feige himself stopped by THR’s Awards Chatter podcast recently to talk about his time at Marvel and the upcoming awards season, that’s when the producer admitted he’s still trying to process the success of Endgame.

“To meet those expectations, and exceed them in many cases? I’m still processing it, to be honest with you,” Feige said. “Because for five years, our goal and our superstition was delivering on the promise of a finale in a way that wasn’t expected, in a way that people weren’t anticipating. And seeing audiences around the world respond to these characters that we’ve lived with for 10-plus years, they’ve lived with for 10-plus years, was a really remarkably emotional experience.”

In total, Endgame ended up grossing $2.79 billion worldwide, toppling James Cameron’s Avatar — a movie that held the highest-grossing title for the better part of a decade. In total, the film ended up breaking dozens of box office records, including widest box office release, biggest opening weekend, biggest opening day, and top single-day grosses. The dominant box office success helped launch Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe to worldwide earnings of $22 billion, further cementing the franchise of the highest-grossing set of movies to hit theaters.

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and will be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches November 12th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA