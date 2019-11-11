Avengers: Endgame Wins Movie of the Year at People’s Choice Awards

Disney has launched its “For Your Consideration” campaigns for its respective movies in the push to the Academy Awards and since then, Avengers: Endgame has one of its biggest awards of the season yet. The People’s Choice Awards took place Sunday night at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar and towards the end of the show, Avengers: Endgame was named as the Movie of the Year. That marks the second award the film received after Endgame star Robert Downey Jr. walked home with the Movie Actor of the Year award. In total, the Marvel Studios movie was nominated for seven awards, including Movie Actress of the Year (Scarlett Johansson) and Action Star of the Year (both Downey and Chris Evans).

The next major awards show are is the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 26th ahead of the Oscars on February 9th. All in all, Disney is pushing for Endgame in 14 different Academy Awards categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Score.

After winning three Oscars last year for Black Panther, Endgame producer Trinh Tran told ComicBook.com earlier this year it’d be “great” for Endgame to sweep the Academy Awards.

“I mean that would be great, right?” Tran previously told us of the Oscar possibilities. “I think, with RDJ, he spent the last decade bringing this character to life since the first Iron Man. To pay tribute to him in Endgame and where his journey ends, I hope everybody embraced what we felt emotionally was impactful to his character. I think that the Russos mentioning that it would be great that he gets acknowledged for the endeavor that he did.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and will be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches November 12th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Ant-Man 3 and Blade are also without theatrical release dates.