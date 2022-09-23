Kiki Layne Shares Behind the Scenes Photos From Don't Worry Darling, Says Many of Her Scenes Were Cut From Film

Don't Worry Darling is now playing in theaters with the Olivia Wilde-directed film winning the box office for its opening weekend even with reports of drama offscreen surrounding the film's production. Now, Kiki Layne is celebrating the release of the film, in the process revealing that most of her scenes, along with co-star Ari'el Stachel, were cut from the final film.

On Instagram, Layne shared a few behind-the-scenes looks of herself as Stachel as Margaret and Ted Watkins, a couple living in the same neighborhood of the idyllic town of Victory as Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles). Layne wrote in her caption, however, that the best thing about the film for her was that she got to meet Stachel and then wrote that while they were cut from most of the film, they were "thriving in real life" along with the hashtag "#GotMyCheck". You can check out her post for yourself below.

In Don't Worry Darling, Layne's Margaret and Stachel's Ted are barely seen, despite Margaret having a fairly significant role in Alice's slow realization that something about Victory simply isn't right. Stachel himself has also been outspoken on social media about how their scenes were cut from the film, sharing on his own Instagram a TikTok video in which he shared tweets noting the actor's limited appearance in the film along with the worlds "when you end up on the cutting room floor."

This is just the latest bit about the making of Don't Worry Darling to come to light in recent weeks. The film has been at the center of a lot of Internet fervor since well before its release, between the circumstances of Shia Labeouf's original exit from the film, to the conversation surrounding the film's sex scenes, to speculation that Pugh and Wilde are feuding. Those latter rumors were fueled by the announcement that Pugh would not be doing press for the film outside of the Venice premiere, an event that also became infamous in its own right for "SpitGate", the theory that Styles spat on co-star Chris Pine during the premiere.

"Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," Wilde shared when asked by a journalist to "clear the air" about the rumors. "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I'm very grateful to her and [Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us -- we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."

Don't Worry Darling is now playing exclusively in theaters.