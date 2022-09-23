Olivia Wilde Finally Breaks Silence on Harry Styles and Chris Pine "SpitGate"

Don't Worry Darling finally arrives in theaters this weekend, after months of the film's cast and crew captivating the pop culture landscape in some surprising ways. Among those was "SpitGate", a theory on social media concerning whether or not one of the film's stars, Harry Styles, spat on his co-star Chris Pine during the film's Venice Film Festival premiere. The ordeal sparked days of social media fervor, and provoked a hilarious response from Styles at a subsequent concert at Madison Square Garden. Now, Don't Worry Darling director and co-star Olivia Wilde has addressed SpitGate during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, arguing that it's an example of people looking "for drama anywhere they can."

"Another one of our weird rumors, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is I think..." Wilde began, before answering Colbert's question of whether or not Styles spat on Pine. "No, he did not. But I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact …"

When the controversy first began, Pine's representatives have indicated that the rumors are "a complete fabrication."

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep said in a statement on Tuesday. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Don't Worry Darling, which is led by Styles and Florence Pugh, has been at the center of a lot of Internet fervor in recent weeks, between the circumstances of Shia Labeouf's original exit from the film, to the conversation surrounding the film's sex scenes, to speculation that Pugh and Wilde are feuding. Those latter rumors were fueled by the announcement that Pugh would not be doing press for the film outside of the Venice premiere.

"Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," Wilde shared when asked by a journalist to "clear the air" about the rumors. "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I'm very grateful to her and [Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us -- we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.