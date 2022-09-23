Shia LaBeouf Claims He Quit Rather Than Got Fired From Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

Director Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling will be hitting theaters in just a few weeks, and while the film itself looks to contain a number of mysterious elements, former star Shia LaBeouf claims to be able to clear up one mystery, which centers around his departure from the project early on. During a recent conversation with Variety, Wilde claimed that LaBeouf had a "combative energy" on the project, resulting in him being fired, though LaBeouf has since reached out to Variety to offer his perspective, in which he claims he actually quit the project. The actor also included various text and video messages he exchanged with Wilde dated before his departure, with LaBeouf claiming he left the project due to the lack of proper rehearsal time. Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.

In her chat with Variety, Wilde detailed, "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

The outlet asked for a comment from LaBeouf's representatives before that story was published, which they declined. The day after it was published, LaBeouf shared an email with Wilde and Variety, along with screenshots of text exchanges and a video message from Wilde sent back in 2020.

"What inspired this email today is your latest Variety story. I am greatly honored by your words on my work; thank you, that felt good to read," LaBeouf's letter reads. "I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn't find time to rehearse. I have included as a reminder the screenshots of our text exchange on that day, and my text to Tobey."

He continued, "I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life. But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions."

In December of 2020, LaBeouf's former girlfriend FKA Twigs sued him for "relentless abuse," which included sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. LaBeouf has almost entirely been out of the Hollywood spotlight since those allegations went public.

His letter noted, "I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous (dirty word but fitting). I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life. I reached out to you a few months ago to make amends; & I still pray one day, you can find space in your heart to forgive me for the failed collaboration we shared."

LaBeouf's writes that he wanted to clarify the situation because "this situation with your film and my 'firing' will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts. If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth. And so, it makes it that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I have dug with my behaviors, to be able to provide for my family."

You can head to Variety to read the full letter as well as the details of the text exchanges between LaBeouf and Wilde. Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.