The Suicide Squad: DC Fans Are Freaking Out Over King Shark Debut

The first look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has finally arrived, and it looks just as wild and ridiculous as everyone had hoped. Explosions and insanity run rampant throughout the film's behind-the-scenes video, which is filled with characters like Weasel, Polka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker. Of all the crazy characters featured in The Suicide Squad, though, none have received a stronger reaction than the one and only King Shark, who is being depicted on the big screen for the first time.

DC TV fans have experienced King Shark already in multiple projects, with the character popping up in both The Flash and Harley Quinn. However, actor Steve Agee is helping him make his theatrical debut, and people are loving his new style.

Granted, there aren't exactly a ton of ways you can make a live-action King Shark, but everyone still agrees that the version coming to The Suicide Squad looks fantastic. He's enormous and intimidating, but also totally silly and adorable. He's truly the iteration of King Shark that we've all been waiting for. Plenty of folks are thinking he looks a lot like the Harley Quinn animated character, which is undoubtedly a compliment.

Take a look at some of the best reactions to King Shark's debut: