The Suicide Squad: DC Fans Are Freaking Out Over King Shark Debut
The first look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has finally arrived, and it looks just as wild and ridiculous as everyone had hoped. Explosions and insanity run rampant throughout the film's behind-the-scenes video, which is filled with characters like Weasel, Polka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker. Of all the crazy characters featured in The Suicide Squad, though, none have received a stronger reaction than the one and only King Shark, who is being depicted on the big screen for the first time.
DC TV fans have experienced King Shark already in multiple projects, with the character popping up in both The Flash and Harley Quinn. However, actor Steve Agee is helping him make his theatrical debut, and people are loving his new style.
Granted, there aren't exactly a ton of ways you can make a live-action King Shark, but everyone still agrees that the version coming to The Suicide Squad looks fantastic. He's enormous and intimidating, but also totally silly and adorable. He's truly the iteration of King Shark that we've all been waiting for. Plenty of folks are thinking he looks a lot like the Harley Quinn animated character, which is undoubtedly a compliment.
Take a look at some of the best reactions to King Shark's debut:
my boy king shark out here being the best pic.twitter.com/XxIdP8ZHvP— VRE (@Vreezle) August 22, 2020
I wanna hug him and squeeze him and love him. #KingShark #TheSuicideSquad #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/C5AyqxIewI— Holy BatCast (@HolyBatCast) August 22, 2020
The way I’m winning today 😭🦈 #KingShark #TheSuicideSquad #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/hO69yXuVXT— Let’s Talk Killer Croc! (@Croc_Block) August 22, 2020
Doesn't King Shark looks like such a nice fella to hang out with? pic.twitter.com/aYOvyYpohB— Cosmic-Geek_2004 / BLM 🎮🥐🕷 (@comic_shill2004) August 22, 2020
STAN KING SHARK pic.twitter.com/TEvmIlKyOk— Hevy (@LuStawkey) August 22, 2020
King Shark is so adorable! Lmao. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/8fAe4SYarL— ИIƎᒧ-ᒍOHИ (𝒞𝒾𝓃𝓃𝒶𝓂ℴ𝓃 𝒷ℴ𝓎) (@CallMeRuan) August 22, 2020
So there's a movie where Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, and Idris Elba get to team up with Harley Quinn, Polka-Dot Man... AND KING SHARK... with John Cena as PEACEMAKER?!
Yeah.
I'm seeing this a ZILLION TIMES!#SuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/vnf1dciQZh— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) August 22, 2020
okay, yes, perfect, I love him pic.twitter.com/a25buKPUB8— James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) August 22, 2020
King Shark eating a dude is maybe my favorite part of that BTS video for #TheSuicideSquad#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/T5Cg0dBN3u— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 22, 2020
king shark... i would kill and die for you, my liege pic.twitter.com/5Uc3uup9gj— James Grebey (@jgrebes) August 22, 2020
why is king shark kinda cute tho #dcfandome pic.twitter.com/3NOgEHSeZQ— andre (@nighztwing) August 22, 2020
