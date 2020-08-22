The Suicide Squad Reveals First Look at King Shark

✖

The day of DC FanDome has finally arrived, revealing the first look at the villain known as King Shark and his big screen debut in The Suicide Squad. The character previously appeared on screen in live-action on The Flash for The CW, and recently had a fan-favorite turn in the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max. But now the ocean predator is leaping to the big screen alongside a gang of obscure and bizarre super villains, joining Task Force X for James Gunn's first film in the DC Universe with The Suicide Squad.

The DC FanDome panel revealed an intro package confirmed the character lineup for The Suicide Squad as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette that provided our first look at the film. In it, we get a glimpse of the violent predator with a heart of gold as King Shark steps onto the shores of the DC Universe. Take a look below:

The panel confirmed that actor Steve Agee is playing the live-action version of the character, though there's no word on who will provide the voice at this point. Agee could be playing both versions of the character, but fans are speculating that Taika Waititi could be providing the voice for King Shark.

Based on the panel for The Suicide Squad, the cast and director enjoyed creating this film. That enjoyment permeates onto the screen as the teaser showed that there's a certain levity and sense of joy in each scene. The Suicide Squad stars John Cena and Margot Robbie previously spoke about the film and how it will stand out from other superhero movies in recent years.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena explained. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

Added Robbie, "I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible. And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.