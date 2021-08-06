King Shark Actor Sylvester Stallone Speaks Out on His Character “Swimming Your Way” in The Suicide Squad

✖

Sylvester Stallone sinks his teeth into the DC Extended Universe when the Rocky star debuts as the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad. Stallone's role as the man-eating sentient shark — brought to life on-set by Steve Agee, who also plays John Economos, the (human) second-in-command to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) — reunites Stallone with writer-director James Gunn after his role as the space pirate Stakar Ogord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In Gunn's first collaboration with DC Films, the shorts-wearing King Shark swims into action alongside an expendable team of rogues officially known as Task Force X.

King Shark is "swimming your way," Stallone wrote on Instagram, as part of a cast of characters that includes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). Among the other potentially-less-fortunate souls appearing in The Suicide Squad are Savant (Michael Rooker), Javelin (Flula Borg), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), TDK (Natan Fillion), Thinker (Peter Capaldi), and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney).

When Stallone revealed in a November Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, the Rambo and Expendables star teased Gunn's latest film is a "spectacular effort."

"I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included," Stallone wrote at the time. "I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad releases August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.