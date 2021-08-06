The Suicide Squad: Sylvester Stallone Revealed As Voice Of King Shark

DC fans finally got the long-awaited first trailer for The Suicide Squad, and while there were plenty of memorable moments, it would be difficult not to give the MVP trophy to King Shark. King Shark looks amazing and perfectly in line with the over the top nature of this film, as he's seen eating people and tearing people in two, and the trailer gives us a small snippet of dialogue from the character too, which reveals that yes, it is indeed Sylvester Stallone voicing the character. The moment comes when King Shark points to his hand and says, well, "hand". It's not the longest piece of dialogue, but Stallone can clearly be heard.

The tone of Stallone's voice is higher than normal, but it does sound like Stallone through and through, and we cannot wait to see what else the character gets up to in the movie, especially with what we've seen thus far.

(Photo: WB)

I mean, he eats someone whole early on, and with the whole "anyone can die" vibe the movie is going for, we imagine that's the tip of the iceberg for him.

You can check out the trailer above and you can find the official description below.

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them. "

The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max and theaters on August 6th and will be available to stream 31 days from release.

What did you think of King Shark? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!