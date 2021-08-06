Sylvester Stallone Confirms Suicide Squad Casting

✖

Sylvester Stallone has taken part in several franchises, including the Marvel Universe thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but now he's jumping over to the DC side of things. Stallone revealed on his Instagram that he has a part in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, though we don't know what part he will be playing yet. He revealed the role on Instagram with the caption "No rest for the weary but what I do is so enjoyable I don’t even call at work it’s a gift."

You can check out Stallone's full video and reveal of his part in the upcoming film below.

In the video Stallone says he is on his way to work with Gunn on the project, and it appears he has already seen a decent amount of footage, as he has nothing but praise for the project and says it is a "spectacular effort" and tells fans it will be more than worth the wait.

"Good morning everyone it's Saturday and I'm in my way over to do a little work with a great director James Gunn on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it's going to be a spectacular effort," Stallone said. "I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included and I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

Stallone's role in Guardians was a smaller one but he was superb in the part, and he might have a bigger role to play in Vol. 3, which Gunn will be returning for. Now they've teamed up in the DC Universe as well, and we can't wait to find out more about the role.

