Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Featurette Strips Away the Impressive VFX (Exclusive)

The Planet of the Apes franchise has been an important part of pop culture for decades, and one undeniable evolution of the series has been the visual effects that transform human performers into a variety of primates, a tradition that has been continued with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. In honor of the film’s arrival on home video, we have a behind-the-scenes look at how the raw footage of actors Owen Teague and Peter Macon appeared before being transformed into on-screen apes, in a scene that also stars Freya Allan as Nova. You can check out the exclusive clip above and pick up Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

Per press release, “The fate of the world is at stake when 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives on digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) on July 9th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27. Director Wes Ball’s stunning new entry into the Planet of the Apes series has been heralded by critics as ‘a jaw-dropping spectacle’ (Matt Neglia, Next Big Picture) and ‘a visual masterpiece’ (Mark Hughes, Forbes). It is ‘Certified Fresh’ on Rotten Tomatoes and has thrilled audiences worldwide, becoming one of the biggest global box office successes of the year and marking the beginning of a new era for the epic Planet of the Apes franchise.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Set generations after Caesar’s reign in a world where apes are the dominant species, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows an ape named Noa and a human named Mae as they emerge to define the future of how apes and humans will coexist. Fans can delve deeper into the franchise on 4K UHD editions with ‘Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut,’ a full-length alternative cut with a split-screen comparison between the final cut of the film and a version with unfinished VFX with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball, editor Dan Zimmerman, and VFX supervisor Erik Winquist. The never-before-seen alternate cut gives fans a unique opportunity to see the actors’ performances before the visual effects were completed.

“The 4K UHD also arrives in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork by artist Dylan Cole. Finally, fans will have a chance to bring home the entire Planet of the Apes saga on Digital at select retailers.”

Other bonus features include:

Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Join director Wes Ball, cast and crew as they expand the Planet of the Apes legacy for a new generation. Travel to the outdoor production in Australia, train at Ape School, and discover the practical and motion capture techniques in building a breathtaking Kingdom.

14 Deleted/Extended Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

Will you be adding the movie to your collection? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!