Kingpin 2 In the Works From Farrelly Brothers

Kingpin 2 is reportedly in the works, with The Farrelly Brothers (There's Something About Mary, Dumb & Dumber) both involved with the sequel. Kingpin was the cult-hit 1996 comedy directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, which starred Woody Harrelson and Randy Quaid as a washed-up pro bowler and a naive Amish bowling prodigy (respectively), who try to win some big prize money at a bowling tournament in Reno, Nevada. The film was an early preview of the Farrellys' harder-edged Rauch-comedy flavor, after the lighter absurdist comedy of Dumb & Dumber. The film has aged into something of an overlooked gem since its release, hence the sequel plans.

According to Collider's report, Peter and Bobby Farrelly are set to produce Kingpin 2, which is said to be in "active development" at Village Roadshow Pictures. No details about the premise or story have been revealed yet, as it's reported that "additional creative elements are still being determined both in front of and behind the camera." That includes the uncertainty of whether or not the Farrelly Brothers will also write and/or direct Kingpin 2, or whether the writers of the first film - Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan - will be involved in any way.

Naturally, with details of the creative team still taking shape, there's also no word on whether or not Kingpin 2 will attempt to bring back any of the characters from the original film. Kingpin star Vanessa Angel is still very much active in the industry, and obviously, Woody Harrelson is as well. Bill Murray may be a cameo for a returning cameo as bowling legend Ernie McCracken, and Insidious star Lin Shaye has a long relationship with the Farrellys, and could easily return in a different part than her "landlady" role from the first film.

However, Randy Quaid has become something of a controversial figure in real life (political pundit, conspiracy theorist), who hasn't really been active onscreen since the late 2000s. Of course, Kingpin 2 doesn't really need Quaid's Ishmael character at all, since he's arguably not essential to the core premise of the series.

A direct sequel that catches up with Harrelson's Roy Munson and his girl Claudia (Vanessa Angel) in real-time is all the starting point that you need for Kingpin 2. Another scheme involving the pro bowling world is a fine playground for the Farrellys to unleash all kinds of gross mischief. If there's one caveat to ask, it's that Kingpin 2 not even bother going for a PG-13 rating for theaters again, only to have to release the full Rated-R version fans wanted, eventually.