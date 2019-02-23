Matthew Vaughn Confirms ‘Kingsman 3’ Coming After Prequel

Kingsman fans, you’re in luck. In a new report from THR, director/screenwriter Matthew Vaughn will begin working on the Kingsman sequel after the prequel hits theaters. Though the prequel is the third Kingsman film in development, it will be set before the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service, paving the way for Kingsman 3 as a direct threequel set after the events of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Initially scheduled to hit theaters this November, the Kingsman prequel has since been pushed back to Valentine’s Day 2020. Going by that schedule, it’s likely that Kingsman 3 will hit theaters in 2021.

Though exact details have yet to surface in regards to Kingsman 3, Vaughn says it’ll feature the characters going on entirely separate journeys. As of now, Vaughn says, it looks like both the Kingsman agents and their American Statesman counterparts will appear.

“The end of this movie [Golden Circle], if you think about it: you have Eggsy’s definitely going to go on a new journey. Galahad, or Harry Hart’s going on a new journey. Tequila’s going on a new journey. Jeff’s (Bridges) going on a new journey, Halle (Berry), the new agent Whiskey, is. The next movie is what happens to these characters. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

On the press tour for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, both Jeff Bridges and Colin Firth confirmed to ComicBook.com that they were planning on returning for the third film.

“We’re working on it,” said Bridges. “Between interviews, we’re jamming on ideas. There’s no script but Matthew [Vaughn]’s been talking about it from the beginning! You said he’s always envisioned it as a trilogy,” he said, referring to Firth.

“I remember very early conversations with Matthew,” said Firth. “He felt that three [movies] would be right for this. He hadn’t got them mapped out, I just think he could feel three.”

Despite mixed reviews, The golden Circle performed admirably at the box office, making $410m worldwide against a reported $104m budget.

Are you looking forward to the prequel or threequel more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

