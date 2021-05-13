Kathryn Hahn Joins Knives Out 2 Cast

✖

Rian Johnson and his casting director cannot be stopped. The filmmaker behind Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi is hard at work prepping to shoot his highly-anticipated sequel to Knives Out, which will drop exclusively on Netflix next year. With filming set to begin this summer, Johnson is finally putting together the all-star cast, and each day brings another massive name to the roster. This time, it's the multi-faceted Kathryn Hahn joining the cast, fresh off her turn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel's WandaVision.

According to a new report from Deadline, Hahn has joined the cast of Knives Out 2 in a role that has yet to be revealed. That's a big theme with this murder mystery, as the only cast member whose role is known is Daniel Craig, who will be once again playing super sleuth Benoit Blanc.

There have been four Knives Out sequel castings break this week, each of them as exciting as the last. Edward Norton was announced first, followed by Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista, award-winning recording artist Janelle Monae, and now Hahn, who continues to establish herself as a big favorite amongst film and TV fans.

The most interesting part of this casting process has been seeing the reactions from fans online. Like the first film's cast, each announcement brings an eruption of joy and praise from movie fans. But this time around, it seems like everybody things every new cast member is definitely going to be the guilty party in the movie. This is especially true of Hahn, given that she was the big twist villain of WandaVision and did such a great job of pulling off the heel-turn.

There's no telling what Knives Out 2 will be about, but we at least know when it's arriving, where it will be released, and that it will definitely have a sequel. Earlier this year, Netflix made a massive deal with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman to acquire the rights to release not one, but two Knives Out sequels. The streaming service reportedly shelled out more than $400 million for the new hit franchise. Knives Out 2 will start filming in Greece in the coming months with a planned 2022 bow on Netflix.

What do you think of the Knives Out 2 cast so far? Are you excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments!