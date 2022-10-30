Knives Out Star Jamie Lee Curtis Has Hilarious Reaction to Glass Onion

This month, Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the role that made her famous. Halloween Ends hit theatres and Peacock, and Curtis says it will be her last time playing Laurie Strode. However, there is one role she won't be playing for a second time. In 2019, the actor was a part of the star-studded cast of Knives Out, and a follow-up is being released later this year. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will see the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, but he'll be joined by a whole new cast of characters. This week, a new poster for the movie was revealed, and Curtis had a hilarious reaction.

"I'm NOT jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I'm not jealous. I AM jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous. I am jealous," Curtis captioned the post. "JAMIE WE LOVE YOU ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," director Rian Johnson commented. You can check out the post below:

Is Glass Onion a Knives Out Sequel?

The reason Curtis and the rest of the Knives Out cast aren't coming back is because Glass Onion isn't technically a sequel. "In my mind, I don't even think of it in terms of like a sequel," Johnson previously explained. "Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It's just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there's just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it'd be really fun."

Why Is Glass Onion Only in Theaters for a Week?

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that Glass Onion will be getting a "sneak preview release" in theaters in late November. The movie will play in 600 theaters across the country, running from November 23rd through November 29th. When asked why Netflix chose to go with that model when longer release windows were rumored, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had the following explanation:

"First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends," Sarandos said during a recent investors call.

"Our films are always heavily featured in film festivals around the world," he continued. "Because they're in demand, made by the greatest filmmakers on the planet. For all those folks who can't get to a city where a festival is, this one-week release on 600 screens is a way of creating access to the film and building buzz – the same thing we're doing at festivals. So I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz and reputation for the film, ahead of its Netflix release."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrives on Netflix on December 23rd.