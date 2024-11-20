Kraven the Hunter Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Has a Perfect Response to James Bond Cast Rumors

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still dodging those James Bond questions with a smile. The 34-year-old has been rumored as next face of the Bond franchise for quite some time now. They only intensified after his performance opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train as the mustache wielding, three-piece-suit wearing assassin Tangerine.

That role received high praise from fans and critics alike, especially his on-screen bromance with Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry). Taylor-Johnson has previously discussed how his performance caught the attention of Sony Pictures execs putting together the Kraven the Hunter film.

“I got a call saying, ‘We’re thinking of you for this thing.’ That’s when they put me in touch with J.C. Chandor, the director, and Matt Tolmach, the producer, and we all hit it off,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. “So I’m very blessed that Kraven was the next project, and to be with the same studio, Sony was really wonderful.”

The next Bond has yet to be revealed but Taylor-Johnson can be seen next as the big bad hunter, Kraven, in the Marvel universe. While promoting the film which releases December 13th in theaters, Taylor-Johnson was asked by ComicBook about the role of Bond, and he opted to address the “similarities,” hoping audiences that love the thrilling action of the Bond films will check out Kraven.

“I think, you know, if that’s the thing you’re really into [Bond] and that’s the kind of movie you love, then you should come see this movie [Kraven the Hunter] because the action in this is insane and super exciting. So, yeah, honestly, I don’t think it would disappoint, brother.”

What is Kraven the Hunter About?

The notable Spider-Man character Sergei Kravinoff (Kraven) is embarking on a journey to become the best hunter in the world by being Spider-Man’s adversary. He immigrated to the Americas in 1917 with his family due to the February Revolution happening in Russia. The Sony film will chronicle how and why the iconic Marvel villain came to be.

Per the official synopsis, Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, “a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.”

Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott also star in Kraven the Hunter with a screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.