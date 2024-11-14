Kraven Movie Sneak Peek Brings R-Rated Violence to the Spider-Man Universe

This December, Sony’s on-screen universe of Spider-Man characters is getting the bloody, R-rated angle that fans have been asking to see for years. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is going to be the first of this wave of Sony Marvel films to actually hit theaters with an R rating, something that Tom Hardy and Venom weren’t even able to get approved. To make sure fans know what they’re in for, Sony has released a new sneak peek at Kraven that really hones in on the violence.

The sneak peek, which you can watch at the top of the page, is more like a featurette than a teaser or trailer. It’s got plenty of footage, but it also sees Taylor-Johnson and director JC Chandor talking about the gritty nature of the film, and why it’s rated R. Check it out!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kraven the Hunter follows the popular Marvel Comics villain on what is essentially a warpath, as he aims to get revenge on his father’s criminal empire. Sergei, played by Taylor-Johnson, is definitely not a good guy, but that doesn’t mean audiences won’t like him.

“There was some element of blood lust that he seemed to love,” Chandor says in the sneak peek. “There was a justification for it, and that feels good. But he is also this very inconsistent, ethically compromised individual. Yet still, you’re rooting for him.”

“The choice to make an R-rated film allowed me to be far more honest about that journey,” adds the director.

Chandor also took the opportunity to talk about the more realistic aspects of not only the film you see on-screen, but also the making of Kraven the Hunter. Unlike many comic book adaptations, Kraven utilized real, outdoor sets and locations. The production made use of real-life weather as they shot, making it all seem more down-to-earth than other comic adaptations.

This process also included Taylor-Johnson performing many of his own stunts, experiencing as much of Kraven’s experience as possible.

“I’m so lucky I get to do the stunts,” Taylor-Johnson says in the video. “Old school, real, raw, barefoot running through the streets of London, doing flips and running off the wall. Because you needed to have that kind of authenticity.”

Kraven the Hunter is set to hit theaters everywhere on December 13th. It will be Sony’s third Marvel movie to debut in 2024, following the likes of Madame Web and Venom: The Last Dance.