Pluto TV has taken another big step in becoming the bridge between classic TV and new-era streaming, with the launch of “Pluto TV 007,” a streaming channel dedicated entirely to James Bond movies. Bond fans can either tune in to live TV replays of Bond movies or select from a list of Bond movies to be viewed On Demand at your leisure.

As the channel’s logline reads: “The action, cars, and shaken (not stirred) martinis of the world’s greatest super spy are now on Pluto TV 007. Watch Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

At the time of writing this, the current list of Bond films available to watch On Demand via Pluto TV includes:

Sean Connery

Dr. No.

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

Diamonds Are Forever

George Lazenby

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Roger Moore

Live and Let Die

The Man With the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

Octopussy

A View to Kill

Timothy Dalton

The Living Daylights

Licence to Kill

Pierce Brosnan

Goldeneye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Daniel Craig

Quantum of Solace

No Time to Die

Bond Films have never lost their power to draw in audiences, which is why they have been staples of cable TV movie syndication for decades. It’s a smart addition to the Pluto TV lineup, as there’s never a bad occasion to just jump into a James Bond movie that’s already playing on TV – or to fire up a couple of them for a movie marathon.

James Bond fans may want to jump in and get a few good viewings in, as the future of the 007 movie franchise is still very much unclear. Daniel Craig played the role from Casino Royale (2006), through No Time to Die (2021), but since then there’s been little traction on recasting Bond or making any announcement about where the franchise is headed next. Currently, the rumor mill points to Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson being a frontrunner to be the next 007. We shall see.

What Is Pluto TV?

According to the logline, “Pluto TV is a free ad-supported streaming television service owned and operated by the Paramount Streaming division of Paramount Global.”

Pluto has gained popularity for recreating the classic cable TV experience with its “channels” system. It also offers the customized selection benefits of the digital era, via channels dedicated to streaming specific franchises or genres, 24/7. The service also has weirdly appealed to older viewers through the classic TV format of airing commercial ads during streams. The service launched in 2013 and has grown exponentially in popularity, since.