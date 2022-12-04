Netflix Users Loving "Fan-F--king-tastic" Brad Pitt Movie

Netflix's latest crop of new movies has added what seems to be a clear fan-favorite with the arrival of Sony Pictures' Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. The movie made a splash at the box office over the summer, bringing in over $100 million domestically and another $135 million internationally, making it one of the biggest non-franchise hits over the entire year. Since the film falls under Sony's recent deal with Netflix it has now arrived on the platform, and based on what people are saying it's about to perform very well on streaming too!

Pitt stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, and Sandra Bullock. John Wick and Deadpool 2's David Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Brian Tyree Henry told ComicBook.com about the film. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."

You can see what people are saying about it and read more of our Bullet Train coverage below: