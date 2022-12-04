Netflix Users Loving "Fan-F--king-tastic" Brad Pitt Movie
Netflix's latest crop of new movies has added what seems to be a clear fan-favorite with the arrival of Sony Pictures' Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. The movie made a splash at the box office over the summer, bringing in over $100 million domestically and another $135 million internationally, making it one of the biggest non-franchise hits over the entire year. Since the film falls under Sony's recent deal with Netflix it has now arrived on the platform, and based on what people are saying it's about to perform very well on streaming too!
Pitt stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, and Sandra Bullock. John Wick and Deadpool 2's David Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.
let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Brian Tyree Henry told ComicBook.com about the film. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."
Whoever hasn't seen the Movie #BulletTrain yet it's a fun hell of a movie. Check it out. You won't be disappointed! #movie— Frankie_Pug (@Frankie_da_pug) December 3, 2022
we need more silly action movies like Bullet train that gives us cameos of good actors that hold significance in the storyline— mil (@mlnstgs) December 3, 2022
Okay. For all of you silly people falling me... do all yourselves a favor and watch Bullet Train with Brad Pitt and a cast of uexpected dozens or so....fan-fucking-tastic....— HamillSparkles🐹💖🇺🇦☮✡️ (@SparklesHamill) December 3, 2022
okay bullet train is now on netflix… gonna collect my logan crumbs pic.twitter.com/bqqg1dd5Bh— harmony ⚢ (@owenpilled) December 3, 2022
This movie Bullet Train is fuckin insane LMAO— I Make Dope Things. 🌒🌪♋ (@SchmexyDork) December 3, 2022
From action, comedy and suspense overall! Bullet train was a great movie 🎥— wmred (@wmred) December 3, 2022
Bullet Train is now on Netflix you say? Um, no sorry babe you cannot have the remote or change what we're watching. It's gonna be straight Bullet Train, day in and day out and you'll like it— Hunter (@Wolffe104) December 3, 2022
Bullet train goes fucking crazy— Guardian122 (@WingmanScreams) December 3, 2022
Today might be the best day in December 2022 because today is the day Bullet Train is streaming on Netflix 🚄🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/Zirf7vEP1w— josh (@JustJoshPerez) December 3, 2022
Bullet train is on Netflix. Don’t sleep on it. pic.twitter.com/qNDXpsxtDB— Edward Quezada (@Edward_1520) December 3, 2022