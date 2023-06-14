Kristen Stewart Writing a "Stoner Girl Comedy," Says "It's Really F-ing Stupid"

After building an illustrious career of award-winning fare and iconoclastic genre blockbusters, it looks like Kristen Stewart is about to contribute to the film world in a new — and hilarious — way. In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the Twilight Saga, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Crimes of the Future star revealed that she is co-writing a movie with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer. While plot details are not revealed at this time, Stewart describes the movie as "a stoner girl comedy" that takes a decidedly silly tone.

"Me and Dylan are writing a movie," Stewart revealed. "It's a stoner girl comedy, and it's really f---ing stupid. I think you'll like it."

What is Kristen Stewart directing?

Last year, it was confirmed that Stewart is set to direct The Chronology of Water, a live-action adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's 2017 memoir of the same name. The film will star Imogen Poots, and is expected to follow a young woman who finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother and a singular modern writer.

"Lidia's memoir honors corporeal experience, radically," Stewart told Deadline, who first reported the casting. "To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means … is that it absolutely must be a film. This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends. Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia's life. She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her."

"Ridley and I are delighted to be working with Kristen again, this time on her feature directorial debut, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's extraordinary memoir," said Pruss. "Just as we have seen in Kristen's short films as a director, I have no doubt that she will bring that same level of style, uniqueness and fearless emotionality to The Chronology of Water. Furthermore, to have the the opportunity to work with Imogen — who is tailor-made for the lead role — is incredibly exciting. The combination of their talents will no doubt produce something exquisite for film audiences worldwide."

Will you be tuning in to Kristen Stewart's "stoner girl comedy"? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!