Kristen Stewart Developing Ghost-Hunting Show Featuring LGBTQIA+ Investigators

✖

Forget vampires, Twilight star Kristen Stewart is going ghost hunting. More accurately, Stewart is teaming up with Scout Productions — the company behind Queer Eye, Legendary, and The Hype — to create what Stewart describes as "the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever". Stewart made the announcement on social media, taking over the Instagram account of celebrity hairstylist CJ Romero, who is also part of the series. In the video post, Stewart put out the casting call for the adventure while an attached casting notice indicated that "a major streamer" is also involved.

"We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure," Stewart said. You can check the announcement out for yourself below.

This isn't the first time that Stewart has spoken about the project. In 2021, Stewart told The New Yorker that she was developing a gay ghost-hunting reality series that she, at the time, described as "a paranormal romp in queer space". The untitled series will be the first time Stewart is credited as an executive producer.

"Gay people love pretty things," Stewart said. "So, we are aiming for a richness."

According to the questions asked on the casting submission page, those interested will need some paranormal experience including ghost hunting, supernatural psychometry, paranormal investigation, or more. There are also questions about what sort of equipment used for the activities and what makes the applicant unique from other paranormal experts. You can check it out here.

While casting is in progress for the queer ghost hunting series, Stewart can presently be seen in David Cronenberg's latest film, Crimes of the Future. In the film, as the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed... Their mission — to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution. That film is in theaters now.

What do you think of Stewart's ghost hunting series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)