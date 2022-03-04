Twilight Fans Are Celebrating the Movie on 12th Anniversary

Happy Birthday, Twilight! The movie that kicked off a franchise and a few major careers first hit theatres on November 21, 2008. The film was directed by Catherine Hardwicke and starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who both have some exciting projects in the works. You can check out Stewart in the highly-anticipated rom-com, Happiest Season, on Hulu next week and Pattinson has been making headlines for starring in The Batman, which is now scheduled to be released in March of 2022. In fact, the movie's trailer recently sparked some comparisons to Twilight. In honor of Twilight's 12th anniversary (dang, we feel old) many fans of the film have taken to social media to honor its special day.

Folks on Twitter have transported back to Forks, Washington in 2008 today as they post photos and pay tribute to Twilight and its best moments (get ready for a whole lot of love for the baseball scene). You can check out some of the posts from Twilight fans below...