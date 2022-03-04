Twilight Fans Are Celebrating the Movie on 12th Anniversary
Happy Birthday, Twilight! The movie that kicked off a franchise and a few major careers first hit theatres on November 21, 2008. The film was directed by Catherine Hardwicke and starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who both have some exciting projects in the works. You can check out Stewart in the highly-anticipated rom-com, Happiest Season, on Hulu next week and Pattinson has been making headlines for starring in The Batman, which is now scheduled to be released in March of 2022. In fact, the movie's trailer recently sparked some comparisons to Twilight. In honor of Twilight's 12th anniversary (dang, we feel old) many fans of the film have taken to social media to honor its special day.
Folks on Twitter have transported back to Forks, Washington in 2008 today as they post photos and pay tribute to Twilight and its best moments (get ready for a whole lot of love for the baseball scene). You can check out some of the posts from Twilight fans below...
The Beginning
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TWILIGHT SAGA FILMS pic.twitter.com/pG2oZaMmQP— delaney (@twilightIuv3r) November 21, 2020
Providing Comfort Since 2008
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE FIRST TWILIGHT FILM pic.twitter.com/Im3HlE9Qh2— Jacksepticeye (@ninaunlucky) November 21, 2020
Fandom Fav
happy 12 years to the movie that started it all. twilight meant a lot to me as a pre-teen but it means even more to me now as an adult. i’ve found friends and a home now because of it. it’s the thing i go to when i need to escape reality and i’m so thankful. i love this fandom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AJb7HBZwQr— sam ♡ | TWILIGHT DAY! (@pattinscriss) November 21, 2020
People Love That Baseball Scene
this is the only scene from twilight pic.twitter.com/OM6OnfMmfk— alyssa (@jamiesapphic) November 21, 2020
Seriously, Though
12 years ago today, Twilight was released. pic.twitter.com/o4abfatlyW— chu (@chuuzus) November 21, 2020
It's Iconic
twilight turns 12 years old today and this still one of the most iconic film scenes ever pic.twitter.com/oB5zXI2Zzy— ✩ (@gagasyuyi) November 21, 2020
Epic Throwback
Oh hey Team Edward 👀
Can you believe it's been 12 years since #Twilight came out? 😱
We'll be celebrating the greatest in movies & TV at #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time on December 6, don't miss it! 🎥🐐 pic.twitter.com/PYP9nBsjGk— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) November 21, 2020
Only Three Years After Goblet of Fire
twilight was released on this day 12 years ago and it was also robert pattinson second blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/ZWhzPfwFCt— .. (@rpfanssss) November 21, 2020
Proud Twihard
On 11/21/08 our lives changed forever when Twilight hit theatres. A cinematic masterpiece. Nothing compares. Iconic. Bold. Blue. 12 years later and everyone is where they're meant to be: Kristen Stewart playing the lead in a gay rom-com and Robert Pattinson is Batman. pic.twitter.com/qVkjMNck3w— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 21, 2020
Bless Those Memes
Happy birthday Twilight!!! Thank you for 12 years of memes, artistry, and joy. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/HMD2c1uY2q— 💛Grow Up💖 (@growuponscreen) November 21, 2020
Finally, a Jam
it’s been 12 years since twilight was released pic.twitter.com/SlYQo9R8jq— alyssa (@jamiesapphic) November 21, 2020