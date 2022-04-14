David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future Gets Teaser

After his more recent efforts have leaned into more grounded narratives, filmmaker David Cronenberg is returning to the subgenre that has earned him immense acclaim with an unsettling sci-fi experience featuring body-horror elements, with his Crimes of the Future getting its first teaser. For anyone who might have doubted whether or not he would be going all-in on the types of unsettling explorations that made him a seminal figure in cinema will surely have those trepidations squashed, as this first teaser already has more discomforting imagery than what might be seen in other filmmakers’ entire movies. Check out the teaser for Crimes of the Future below before it hits theaters later this year.

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission — to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crimes of the Future is a Cannes Competition Official Selection 2022, though it doesn’t currently have a theatrical release date.

Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Yorgos Karamichos, and Yorgos Pirpassopoulos also star in the film, which Cronenberg wrote and directed.

Thanks to films like Scanners, The Fly, and Videodrome, Cronenberg established himself in the ’70s and ’80s as being one of the most ambitious and boundary-pushing storytellers in cinema, with a number of his films using unsettling anatomical imagery to warn audiences of the dangers of technology. Films like A History of Violence, A Dangerous Method, and Eastern Promises marked for compelling experiences, but skimped on their sci-fi elements. When Cronenberg announced Crimes of the Future, he teased, “I have unfinished business with the future.”

“To work with David Cronenberg is to embark on a journey exploring terrain where no one has gone before,” producer Robert Lantos added. “Each of our collaborations has been an exhilarating adventure and David’s unwavering vision is what real cinema is all about.”

Stay tuned for details on the release of Crimes of the Future.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!