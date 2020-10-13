Netflix's Night Books Cast Includes Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter

✖

Krysten Ritter has found her biggest project. The Jessica Jones star has boarded Netflix's Night Books, the streamer's adaptation of the horror-fantasy books of the same name. Ritter joins newcomers Winslow Fegley and Lidya Jewett as the lead trio for the flick. The book series follows Alex (Fegley) and Yasmin (Jewett) as they accidentally get trapped inside the apartment of an evil witch (Ritter). Once trapped, they soon realize they need to tell at least one scary story otherwise they're dead meat.

Brightburn director David Yarovesky has also boarded the project and will direct from a script by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert's Ghost House Pictures will produce as well MXN's Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen. Romel Adam (Ghost House) and Tracy Kopulsky (MXN) are also on board as producers.

Though a horror tale at heart, the movie is set to be a Netflix Family offering in the same vein as A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, due out on the streamer this week.

The news was first reported by Deadline's Justin Kroll; Night Books has yet to set a release date.

Last summer, Ritter essentially confirmed she doesn't intend to revisit the Marvel world as Jessica Jones, the foul-mouthed private investigator she played for three seasons. “Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter said at the time. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

In a separate interview, the actor suggested she always thought the third season would be the show's last, largely due to the departure of series creator and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg.

"Well, I thought this would be the final season, before we started Season 3, because (showrunner) Mel [Rosenberg] would be moving on, and the show was so me and Mel," Ritter said. "We are of the same the brain. So, going in knowing that was a gift because you can really craft it. We got to really make sure that we were closing out her storyline and completing her journey, in a way that felt very Jessica. I feel really fortunate to have this opportunity and to be able to tell this story. It’s three seasons, but it’s so much story because of the writing. It’s a psychological character study. We’ve covered a lot of ground."