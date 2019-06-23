Krysten Ritter Addresses the Possibility of Jessica Jones Season 4

The third season of Jessica Jones has finally premiered on Netflix, but it’s a bittersweet moment for fans of Marvel Television who have been following the Defenders and their superhero exploits. Jessica Jones is the last of the Marvel series to hit the streaming platform, and with its debut comes the end of its partnership with Netflix. No more Jessica, no more Defenders, and no more Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many fans are hopeful to see the series continue on elsewhere, whether that’s Hulu or the upcoming Disney+ platform launching at the end of the year. Neither option is likely, and it sounds like Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter has accepted that fact. During an interview with TV Line, Ritter admitted that she doesn’t want to see Jessica Jones Season 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter said. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

Even if Ritter and her fellow cast wanted to continue, the show would likely be a lot different without the involvement of showrunner Melissa Rosenberg. She has since signed an exclusive deal to develop new shows for Warner Bros. Television, and it seems likely that she’ll go on to dominate The CW’s programming slate alongside Greg Berlanti.

Rosenberg herself is ready to move on as well, as she also explained to TV Line.

“I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter,” Rosenberg said. “I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories.”

Jessica Jones was the last of six different Marvel shows on Netflix. Daredevil kicked off the franchise, and was the only other series to receive three seasons before cancellation after a critically acclaimed and popular finale. Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher all ended after two seasons, with the announcements coming shortly after their latest seasons hit the streaming platform. And the team-up series The Defenders was only intended for one season.

With Marvel TV suffering from Disney’s focus on Marvel Studios for their own streaming service and Netflix developing its own content, shows like Jessica Jones suffered the repercussions. But at least the people involved with the series are ready to move on.

Jessica Jones Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.