Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Always Thought Season 3 Would Be the Last

While Jessica Jones was in the midst of filming its third season, Netflix began pulling the plug for all of Marvel’s shows on the streaming giant. Even before those cards began to fall, however, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter had thought the upcoming season would be the show’s last. Speaking with Collider during a recent press day, Ritter admits she thought the show would end with Season Three regardless, mainly because showrunner Melissa Rosenberg had departed for a new opportunity with Warner Brothers.

“Well, I thought this would be the final season, before we started Season 3, because (showrunner) Mel [Rosenberg] would be moving on, and the show was so me and Mel,” Ritter said. “We are of the same the brain. So, going in knowing that was a gift because you can really craft it. We got to really make sure that we were closing out her storyline and completing her journey, in a way that felt very Jessica. I feel really fortunate to have this opportunity and to be able to tell this story. It’s three seasons, but it’s so much story because of the writing. It’s a psychological character study. We’ve covered a lot of ground.”

For what it’s worth, the show was the last show to receive a cancellation, ultimately being canceled alongside The Punisher, which had just released its sophomore season at the time. As for Rosenberg, she now has an overall deal with Warner Brothers, where she’ll work on various properties. When we asked her if some superhero shows at WB were in the works — say either in The CW’s Arrowverse or on DC Universe — the writer admits she’d like to step away from the powers and tights for a little while.

“You know, I’ll probably step away for a little bit,” Rosenberg tells ComicBook.com. “I’ve been so deep in the Marvel universe it would give me whiplash to try to go into DC at this moment. But never say never.”

“I’m just interested in exploring and trying some new stuff and really pushing myself into new territory and reinventing,” the Peabody-winning showrunner says. “I think that’s what keeps me young, just trying to stay creative and trying to surprise myself as much as possible. Take some risks. You kind of have to do that as a writer or you get stale.”

All three seasons of Jessica Jones are now streaming on Netflix.