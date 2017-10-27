Glorious ‘Labyrinth’ And ‘The Dark Crystal’ Christmas Sweaters

Technically, these Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal sweaters fall into the "ugly" Christmas sweater category, but I don't think that one holiday can fully contain their magnificence. You'll want to wear these beauties all winter long. Let's dive into the styles...

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

(Photo: Fun.com)

First up is the the Labyrinth logo sweater. It's 100% acrylic and features a rib knit neck band, sleeve cuffs and waistband. The design includes knitted-in maze patterns around the neck, ballroom Jareth and Sarah on the front, and stair scene Toby holding a crystal ball on the back.The Labyrinth logo sweater is available here in sizes X-Small to X-Large.

The Labyrinth character sweater is 100% acrylic with a rib knit neck band, sleeve cuffs and waistband. It features knitted-in Fireys, Jareth's eyes, Ludo, the Helping Hands, and more. Apparently, sparkly threads are woven in the white spaces which give the garment even more glam. The Labyrinth character sweater is available here in sizes S to 3X.

The Dark Crystal logo sweater is 100% acrylic with a rib knit neck band, sleeve cuffs and waistband. It features a knitted-in Dark Crystal logo on the front and the castle on the back. The Dark Crystal sweater is available here in sizes X-Small to 3X.

(Photo: TruffleShuffle)

Finally, the Labyrinth 'Ello Worm Fairisle Knitted Sweater is 100% polyester and features the 'Ello worm along with other icons from the film. The 'Ello worm sweater is available right here in sizes S to XXL. Continue on the the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the sweater designs from Fun.com and TruffleShuffle.