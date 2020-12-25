It's Your Last Chance to Watch Wonder Woman 1984 Before it Leaves HBO Max

✖

It's been almost a month since WarnerMedia released Wonder Woman 1984 onto their HBO Max streaming platform, and in the time since the fine print on this release has likely been forgotten, which was that the movie was only available for a limited time. Thirty one days total was what the studio said at the time and they're sticking to their guns, as the film's page on HBO Max reiterates that it will be available for streaming only through Sunday, January 24, and starting Monday, January 25, will only be available in theaters around the globe. The film will rotate back onto the service eventually but now timetable has been announced yet.

The highly anticipated sequel has had a rocky road getting to fans of the DCU. Initially scheduled to arrive in the later part of 2019 but production delays forced it into a summer 2020 debut. As we know the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began to spread globally in the first part of last year and forced studios to shift their schedules around multiple times and WW84 was no exception. The film moved from June 2020 to August then to October and eventually to December, where WarnerMedia relented and opted for the simultaneous theatrical and streaming debut (something they intend to do for their entire 2021 release calendar).

Critically Wonder Woman 1984 has taken a beating as well. Despite debuting at 88% and "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, the score plummeting to 59%, lost its "Fresh" status entirely and now sits on the dreaded green-splat of "Rotten." It joins the likes of the theatrical cut of Justice League and Batman v Superman as Rotten DC movies, with recent hits like Shazam! and Birds of Prey all still "Certified Fresh."

Despite the lowered critical reception and the muted box office returns (which is primarily to blame on COVID-19), Warner Bros. is committed to making a third movie. Just two days after the film premiered on HBO Max the studio confirmed that Gal Gadot would be returning as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins would be back to both write and direct the film as well.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement

No release date has been set, but with Jenkins already set to make a Rogue Squadron movie for Lucasfilm with a 2024 release date, it could be a while.