Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Announced From Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins, Releasing December 2023

Disney shocked fans with the reveal that Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins will be heading to the galaxy far, far away for a brand new movie called Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. The movie was also revealed to premiere in theaters in December 2023. There's no word yet on what Jenkins has planned, but a recent tweet and the film's title all but confirms that she'll be focusing on X-Wing pilots as they battle in space over the fate of the galaxy. This is another massive reveal for the Star Wars franchise as they are securing the talents of Jenkins after her work on the Wonder Woman franchise.

Jenkins didn't divulge any details, though she did drop a video that teases her work on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Check it out below:

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.