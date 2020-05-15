Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Pulled From September Release

✖

Edgar Wright's next feature film Last Night in Soho was previously set to arrive in theaters on September 25, but according to Variety the film has been delayed indefinitely. Focus Features will still distribute the film but have removed it entirely from their release calendar for the time being. Last Night in Soho will star Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey). While plot details of the film are currently being kept under wraps, it's described as a "London-set psychological thriller."

It's unclear when the film will finally be released as Hollywood and the theatrical exhibition system continue to grapple with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The spread of the pandemic has already resulted in major shifts and changes to the landscape of the entertainment industry. Marvel Studio's entire Phase Four theatrical slate has been pushed back and Sony Pictures has abandoned their 2020 summer film release plans entirely, delaying most new movies into the next year. Wright's new film is one of many movies that has been effected by the spread and may not see an official release for some time.

Wright co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful's Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and produced the project with Nira Park, and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

“I realised I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said in an interview with Empire last year. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in."

Even with this film on hold for the time being, Wright has already lined up his next project as well. The director will next helm Set My Heart to Five, a new film bring produced by Working Title and Focus Features and based on the upcoming novel by Simon Stephenson. Set to be published later this year, the novel and its upcoming film adaptation will follow Jared, a dentist in small-town Michigan who's actually an android engineered with human DNA to look and act like a real person. Though he's programmed not to feel emotions, Jared finds himself crying after watching a classic movie. Confused by his newfound experience, he sets out to watch more movies to continue to feel.

