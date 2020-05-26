Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Gets a New Release Date

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely shaken up the film industry for the time being, with release schedules thrown into disarray by production shutdowns and theater closures. One film that has already been affected by this is Last Night in Soho, the latest upcoming film from beloved director Edgar Wright. After being pulled off of its September release date earlier this year, we now know that it will be hitting theaters next April. Wright recently took to Twitter to reveal that Last Night in Soho "is not quite finished yet" due to the pandemic, but that he's excited for fans to see it on the big screen on April 23, 2021.

Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future... It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho @FocusFeatures @universaluk pic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020

Last Night in Soho will star Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

The film will follow a young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

“Not to say much about the movie, but when I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed,” Taylor-Joy said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “It’s very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.”

Wright co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful's Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The film will be produced by Wright, Nira Park, and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

“I realised I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said in a previous interview about the film. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in."

