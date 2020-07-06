Edgar Wright Teases Last Night in Soho Will Feel "Very Different" From Past Films

(Photo: Focus Features)

Filmmaker Edgar Wright made a name for himself with his TV series Spaced and debut feature Shaun of the Dead, both of which lampooned all corners of pop culture while also delivering compelling narratives, though the director promises that his new film Last Night in Soho is a more straightforward horror outing. Three of Wright's other films, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and The World's End, all offered their fair share of satire of cinematic tropes, so it's easy to see why fans might assume his latest will also lampoon the genre, but the filmmaker promises a much different experience from his previous outings.

“It will feel very different to my other films,” Wright revealed to Empire. “But I’ve always liked films which have a slow burn into something else, and a lot of my movies have that feeling. Last Night starts in a more psychological realm and then starts to get increasingly intense as it goes along. And I always like to gravitate towards making a film in genres I miss, and there’s a certain type of psychological horror film that you got more in the ‘60s and ‘70s, that have something of an operatic nature. I’m using that kind of visual grammar.”

Wright's last film, Baby Driver, was a relatively straightforward crime caper about a getaway driver hoping to leave his life of crime behind, and while it was largely devoid of any satire, it still offered audiences plenty of laughs in the filmmaker's signature sense of humor. It seems difficult to expect a movie from Wright that lacks humor entirely, but hints about the endeavor seem to tease we'll be getting an unexpected experience.

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

“Not to say much about the movie, but when I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed,” Taylor-Joy revealed about the film earlier this year to IndieWire. “It’s very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.”

The film was originally slated to hit theaters this September, though the coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of films have their release dates delayed by significant lengths of time, with Last Night in Soho now set to debut on April 23, 2021.

