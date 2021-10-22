Last Night in Soho Trailer Teaser Released

✖

The trailer for Edgar Wright's next film, Last Night in Soho, is on the way. A new teaser tweeted by the film's official Twitter account reveals that the full trailer for the movie will arrive online on Tuesday. Eager fans of Wright's work know only the basics of the thriller's plot and are likely hungry to see footage from the completed feature. The film has suffered several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film's original release date was in September 2020. That release was pushed back into April 2021 and then delayed again into October. Last Night in Soho's will debut in movie theaters on October 22nd.

Last Night in Soho is directed by Edgar Wright, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, based on his original story. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terence Stamp. It follows a young girl who dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She somehow finds herself in the 1960s meeting her idol.

"It's genuinely something I've never seen before," McKenzie said of the film during an interview with Empire Magazine. "Very unique. I love things where you're reading a script, and you know where it's going, and then it just goes in a completely different direction." Of her character, McKenzie said, "She's almost got kind of a sixth sense. She can feel things that are on another level that most people can't see or feel."

A previously released description of the film says, "In 2019, Eloise (McKenzie), a young woman from the country, arrives in London to pursue her passion for fashion design. Things don't go great. Meanwhile, in 1965, singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) similarly discovers that the big city's supposedly gold-paved streets are riven with cracks that can swallow you whole."

Wright's experiences inspired the idea to tell a generational horror story in Soho. "The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho," he told Total Film. "I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, 'What have these walls seen?' And walking the streets late at night. Soho's become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It's one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen."

Are you excited about the Last Night in Soho trailer? Let us know in the comments. Last Night in Soho opens in theaters on October 22nd.