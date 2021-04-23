Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Delayed Again

✖

Days after a new photo for the film was released online, filmmaker Edgar Wright has taken to Twitter to confirm that his upcoming movie Last Night in Soho has been delayed. The film had originally been set for a September 2020 release date and was pushed to April of 2021, the movie will now be released in theaters on October 22, 2021. "Some news - my new film

@lastnightinsoho will now be coming out later in the year," Wright tweeted. "I know some of you may be disappointed, but my hope is more of you will be able to experience it as we intended; in the dark, on a big screen, with an audience. See you at the movies...10/22/21"

Wright also revealed the official title treatment for the film in his tweet. The upcoming movie is described by the director as a "London-set psychological thriller" and is set to star Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

The film's description reads: "In 2019, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman from the country, arrives in London to pursue her passion for fashion design. Things don’t go great. Meanwhile, in 1965, singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) similarly discovers that the big city’s supposedly gold-paved streets are riven with cracks that can swallow you whole."

Wright co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful's Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and produced the project with Nira Park, and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” the filmmaker detailed to Total Film. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

Wright has another feature set to arrive this year as well with the documentary The Sparks Brothers about the pop/rock band Sparks making its world premiere at Sundance later this month.