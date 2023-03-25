Laurence Fishburne Confirms Surprising Marvel Cinematic Universe Return

Marvel Studios recently released their highly anticipated third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and it was met with some pretty mixed reactions. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduces us to The Multiverse Saga's Kang the Conqueror but excludes some pretty important characters from the first two movies like Luis (Michael Peña) and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne). The latter of which recently forgot he was in a Marvel Studios film to begin with during a recent interview with ComicBook.com. Now, Fisburne seems to remember being in Ant-Man and the Wasp and has confirmed his next MCU appearance. In a recent interview with Brandon Pope, Fishburne revealed that he will voice Bill Foster in an upcoming episode of What If...? and his comments are pretty interesting.

"Ah, you know, Bill Foster shows up in What If…? Yeah," Fisburne said before revealing that he's also returning to voice the character. "Yeah, yeah. Bill Foster shows up in What If…? as Giant-Man actually. Yeah, it's cool."

What is the Most Recent Marvel Studios Project to Get Released?

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

