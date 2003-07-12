League of Extraordinary Gentleman Reboot in the Works

✖

20th Century Studios has announced the latest in a series of attempts to launch a franchise based on Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. This time around, it's set for a feature film adaptation that will debut on Hulu, much like Prey, the Predator spinoff that dropped its first trailer this week. The graphic novel series was loosely adapted into a 2003 live-action film of the same name starring Sean Connery, Naseeruddin Shah, Peta Wilson, Tony Curran, Stuart Townsend, Shane West, Jason Flemyng, and Richard Roxburgh. A subsequent attempt to bring it back would have made it into a TV series with a focus on the women of the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen universe.

Both the graphic novel and the film featured extraordinary, Victorian-era literary icons using their skills and powers to defeat a comment threat. The film's icons were Alan Quatermain, Captain Nemo, Mina Harker, Rodney Skinner (Invisible Man), Tom Sawyer, Dorian Gray and Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde. In the comics, characters like Sherlock Holmes and even a James Bond proxy eventually made their way into the story. At one point, there was even a sequel to Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator.

Don Murphy, who produced the 2003 movie, returns for this new version as well. He will be joined by producing partner Susan Montford as well as Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment. Justin Haythe, who worked on Revolutionary Road and Red Sparrow, will write the film.

There are no further details on the movie yet. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

Here's the official synopsis for the 2003 movie, which you can watch on Hulu now:

A team of extraordinary figures culled from great adventure literature (including Alan Quatermain, vampiress Mina Harker from Dracula, the Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, an American secret service agent named Sawyer, Captain Nemo, and Dorian Gray), are called to stop a villain intent on turning the nations of the world against one another.

