Leave the World Behind Joins Netflix's All-Time Top 10 Movies

Leave the World Behind isn't leaving Netflix's most-watched films list behind. After debuting at #1 and spending five weeks in the weekly Netflix Top 10 Films (English) rankings since its streaming release on December 8, the psychological thriller has pushed out Extraction II to take the #8 spot on the Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix of All Time. According to Netflix — which defines views by time watched divided by total length, per its new viewership metric — Leave the World Behind has racked up 322,600,000 hours viewed and 136,300,000 views with a run time of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

As of January 28, 2024, the Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix of All Time are:



1. Red Notice (2021)

Hours Viewed: 454,2000,000

Runtime: 1:58

Views: 230,900,000



2. Don't Look Up (2021)

Hours Viewed: 408,600,000

Runtime: 2:23

Views: 171,400,000



3. The Adam Project (2022)

Hours Viewed: 281,000,000

Runtime: 1:47

Views: 157,600,000



4. Bird Box (2018)

Hours Viewed: 325,300,000

Runtime: 2:04

Views: 157,400,000



5. The Gray Man (2022)

Hours Viewed: 299,500,000

Runtime: 2:09

Views: 139,300,000



6. We Can Be Heroes (2020)

Hours Viewed: 231,200,000

Runtime: 1:41

Views: 137,300,000



7. The Mother (2023)

Hours Viewed: 265,900,000

Runtime: 1:57

Views: 136,400,000



8. Leave the World Behind (2023)

Hours Viewed: 322,600,000

Runtime: 2:22

Views: 136,300,000



9. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Hours Viewed: 320,300,000

Runtime: 2:21

Views: 136,300,000



10. Extraction (2020)

Runtime: 1:58

Views: 135,700,000

Sam Esmail directs the adaptation of Rumaan Alam's novel that stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali. In Leave the World Behind, Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Hawke) rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.