Legally Blonde 3 Confirmed for May 2022

It's a good day for fans of Legally Blonde. Not only did the cast of the original film come together on Tuesday for a virtual reunion event but there's big news when it comes to Legally Blonde 3. MGM announced on Tuesday that the eagerly anticipated threequel has a release date: May 2022. The studio made the announcement on Twitter using a GIF from the original film featuring one of its iconic lines "I feel comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life."

Legally Blonde 3 is a film that has been in development for some time. Officially in development since June 2018, it was announced in May of this year that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were set to write Legally Blonde 3 with Kaling and Goor reportedly giving "an entirely new fresh spin" on the MGM threequel's script which was originally penned by Kristen "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah. Witherspoon is set to return as Elle Woods for the film and will also be producing through her Hello Sunshine studio.

Witherspoon herself confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 was in development in 2018 with an Instagram post and Luke Wilson, who played Elle's love interest in the franchise, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that he'd love to do another film.

"I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumors here and there," Wilson said. "Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I'd love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now."

"Somebody just told me that it was coming up on its 20th anniversary, which I couldn't believe," Wilson continued. "I definitely now run into women that were kids when it came out and they tell me, 'Now I've introduced my daughter to the movie.' So that's really cool and I've never had that happen before, where a movie's kind of been introduced to another generation by the people who originally saw it."

"I would say they definitely have a few children and I just think that it'd be really funny if Reese had a little mini-me, a version of herself," he told said. "I would definitely think that they'd have a couple of children."

Based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, Legally Blonde opened in theaters in 2001 and quickly became a hit, grossing $141 million at the global box office. The film spawned a franchise of sorts with a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, a 2009 direct-to-DVD spinoff Legally Blondes, a Broadway musical Legally Blonde: The Musical.