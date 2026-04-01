The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Completely Changes 19 Years of Lore (And the First Movie Set It Up)

It seems impossible to think about a movie of Super Mario video games having spoilers, but the changes made to the lore of Nintendo’s hit franchise will no doubt take longtime gamers by surprise while watching The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It’s not on the level of “Yoshi is in the post-credit scene” or “Mario wears the Tanooki suit” that you could have said alongside the first Mario movie; it’s actual shifts in the narrative that connect two characters who have previously had no connectivity across countless games. That said, SPOILERS will follow for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

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In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Princess Peach flashes back to her backstory, hinting at her time before she arrived in the Mushroom Kingdom. In her story, Peach makes a note of being dropped off as a toddler by an unseen family member. She doesn’t know who they are or where they came from. It’s the driving force for her role in the movie and her quest for answers, and those answers eventually arrive after Peach learns more about Rosalina, realizing that the galactic princess is her long-lost sister.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Connects Peach and Rosalina

As fans may recall, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a hint at Princess Peach’s origin story, with Anya-Taylor Joy’s character revealing to Mario that her earliest memory is walking through a warp pipe and meeting the Toads in the Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie bridges this moment with the reveal in the sequel, confirming not only that Rosalina is the older sister of Princess Peach but that Rosalina is the one who sent her to the Mushroom Kingdom.

What becomes clear from the reveal is that Rosalina and Peach each possess extensive powers, and that the two of them together would be a powerful enough force that evil-doers from across the universe would be eager to capture them and use their abilities for nefarious means. In an effort to prevent this, Rosalina sent Peach away. In the end, though, Rosalina was right, as Bowser Jr. kidnaps her to power his “Boomsday Weapon” on Planet Bowser. Luckily, Peach arrives on the scene and reunites with her sister, combining their powers to set her free.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Changes Decades of Nintendo Lore

As Nintendo fans recall, the origin story for Rosalina is pretty well-defined in the Super Mario Galaxy games. Rosalina’s history is revealed in a storybook in the games, a motif repurposed by the film for Peach’s story, with the original video game from 2007 revealing that Rosalina left her family behind to help the Luma find her mother. Eventually, Rosalina and the Luma return to her home planet, where she learns that her mother has passed away. The game also reveals that Rosalina has an unnamed father and brother, but, importantly, no sister.

On the flipside, Peach’s family and origins, despite decades of Nintendo games, are quite nebulous. Older titles have revealed her father, The Mushroom King, but as a character, his appearances are limited to Super Mario comics and a brief mention in an instruction manual, but never an actual appearance in the games. As such, it’s not too much of a stretch for the origin that is revealed for Peach in the two Super Mario feature films to carry over to the games themselves. That said, the change of making them secret sisters should probably be addressed in the games if they intend for that to carry over, especially since Peach’s origins in the game have long just been “she rules the Mushroom kingdom.”

To make it all even more confusing, the final post-credit scene for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie adds another wrinkle by introducing Princess Daisy into the equation. Even before considering how Peach and Rosalina may be related to each other, Peach and Daisy’s connection is also one that has no real long-standing continuity. Some games make it clear that the two are just kindred spirits as princesses to their respective kingdoms, while others take it a step further, calling them “sisters-in-arms,” and other elements (like old video game guides) that have even referred to them as cousins.

All that is to say, when the third Super Mario Movie is released in two to three years, will it finally answer this question? Will it also make Daisy a long-lost sibling or family member to Peach? It sounds ludicrous to suggest, but in truth, there are now two speaking female characters in the entire Super Mario Movie series, and the franchise has pulled a Star Wars and revealed they’re related. As such, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Daisy is also tied to them.