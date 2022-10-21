Legends of Tomorrow Star Open To Hawkgirl Return

Ciara Renée may be a huge Broadway star right now, appearing as Elsa in the stage musical Frozen, but she has not forgotten her short time in the DC Universe. Over the weekend, Renée retweeted a message from a fan, suggesting that she should play Hawkgirl opposite to Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, as introduced in Black Adam (out Friday in theaters). While it's hardly the same as independently launching a "hire me" campaign, it's certainly something worth taking a moment to pause, and think about. While nobody has yet carried their Arrowverse role into the feature film world, Renée is a bigger name now, than she was when she left Legends at the end of its first season.

Renée's take on the character was not a fan favorite during Legends's initial run, but that had little to do with the acting and more to do with the Hawks' storyline. Both she and Falk Hentschel were written off the show after that first season when writers and fans collectively agreed that the story wasn't working.

You can see a screenshot of the tweet in question below.

After her time on Legends ended, Renée played the character one more time, in an unofficial comedy short titled Cooped Up. Full disclosure: ComicBook.com's Russ Burlingame wrote that short, but she was not in the original script, and popped up in a cameo as a favor to Hentschel.

On the off chance the DC Films universe was to bring back Renée in some version of her Legends role, she wouldn't be the first former DC actor to come back in the Black Adam franchise. One of the worst-kept spoilers in recent memory centers around the return of a familiar face to DC fans.

In the time since her run on Legends ended, the character of Hawkgirl was planned for an appearance on the never-made third season of Krypton, and then appeared in the animated film Green Lantern: Beware My Power in a key role. Concept art has circulated, suggesting that there were more plans for her than fans know about, but the specifics are vague at best.

You can see the film's official synopsis below.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).



Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.



Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3") as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy") as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things") as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the "Mamma Mia!" and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.



Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon



Black Adam smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022 and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.