Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere

The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.

The movie has a lot to do in its runtime, including introducing and setting up the Justice Society of America. Aldis Hodge appears as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan is Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher, and Contessa Swindell plays Cyclone. But who else turns up in the film?

Spoilers ahead for Black Adam, in theaters soon.

"Welcome home," Johnson said to Henry Cavill's Superman, who appears briefly in Black Adam, confirming that in spite of all the chaos going on at Warner Bros. Discovery right now, the plan is to move forward with the existing DC Films universe.

Dwayne Johnson just has *this* to say to Henry Cavill after getting Superman to return to the DCEU in #BlackAdam: "Welcome home." 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QT0e0iYEOW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 13, 2022

Superman has long been rumored to make an appearance in Black Adam, and in recent weeks, Johnson seemed to have given up any pretense and has been all but confirming it. Now, a week before most people even have the opportunity to see the film, the cat is officially out of the bag.

You can see the film's official synopsis below.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).



Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.



Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3") as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy") as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things") as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the "Mamma Mia!" and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.



Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon



Black Adam smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022 and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.