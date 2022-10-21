Scrapped Hawkgirl Costume for Possible DC Movie or TV Show Discovered by Fans

The live-action DC multiverse has continued to evolve over the years, with movies and television shows on a wide array of platforms providing new takes on iconic characters. That being said, there are a number of characters who were ultimately left on the cutting-room floor of certain projects — and some pieces of newly-surfaced concept art shed light on a compelling one. Two pieces of art from concept artist Luca Nemolato recently resurfaced online, providing a design for a Hawkgirl "that never happened." The design features a unique armored version of the costume, as well as a high altitude mask for when the character is in flight.

It's unclear at this point what Nemolato's art could have been from, especially considering Hawkgirl's recent track record in DC adaptations. SYFY's Krypton series had previously been rumored to include Hawkwoman, the original incarnation of the Hawkgirl mantle. The show's Season 2 finale then teased Nyssa Vex (Wallis Day) waking up on an unknown planet, which briefly showed a number of winged characters in flight, seemingly teasing that Season 3 would have included Thanagarian lore. Showrunner Cameron Welsh subsequently confirmed that Season 3, which was ultimately not picked up by SYFY, would have featured the Rann-Thanagar War. So, there's a chance that Nemolato's concept art was for Krypton's hypothetical version of Hawkgirl or Hawkwoman, before the show got cancelled.

There's also the upcoming Black Adam movie, which had previously been rumored to include Hawkgirl among its roster for the Justice Society of America. The film's star and producer, Dwayne Johnson, took to Twitter in 2020 to reveal that Hawkgirl was originally planned for the film, but was replaced by Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) in what is "a long story." And while this Hawkgirl concept art does not look that similar to the one that Aldis Hodge's Carter Hall / Hawkman is ultimately wearing in the movie, there's also the possibility that this could have been an alternate version of the Hawk aesthetic.

"[Hawkgirl] was in our original JSA team," Johnson tweeted at the time. "Sadly, it's a complicated story I'll share w the fans down the road. But it opened up the door for another awesome opportunity for another actress to come in and crush the role of Cyclone. I believe it all works out how it's meant to."

