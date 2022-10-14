Legion of Super-Heroes Animated Movie Confirms Cast

The voice cast for the Legion of Super-Heroes animated movie has been revealed. The popular DC superteam from the future has been featured in several projects, ranging from animated to live-action. There was a popular Legion of Super Heroes animated series that ran from 2006-2008 and centered on a young Superman. Members of the Legion have also appeared in The CW's Arrowverse, in shows such as Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, as well as the latest season of Young Justice. HBO Max is also developing a Legion of Super-Heroes adult-animated series, with comic book creator Brian Michael Bendis as part of the creative team. Before that series arrives, Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are releasing a Legion of Super-Heroes animated film.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the voice cast of Legion of Super-Heroes. Meg Donnelly voices Supergirl/Kara, Harry Shum Jr. voices Brainiac 5, Darren Criss voices Superman, Matt Bomer voices The Flash, and Jensen Ackles voices Batman. Other cast members include Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Gideon Adlan as Phantom Girl, Ely Henry as Bouncing Boy, Robbie Daymond as TimberWolf and Brainiac 4, Yuri Lowenthal as Mon El, Eric Lopez as Cosmic Boy and Chemical King, Darin De Paul as Brainiac and Solomon Grundy, Ben Diskin as Arms Fall off Boy and Brainiac 2, Victoria Grace as Shadow Lass, Jennifer Hale as Alura, Daisy Lightfoot as Triplicate Girl and Zeno Robinson as Invisible Kid and Brainiac 3.

Who Are the Legion of Super-Heroes?

Created by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino, the Legion of Super-Heroes debuted in 1958's Adventure Comics #247. They hail from the 30th and 31st centuries of the DC Universe, and typically travel to the past to recruit Superboy/Superman to travel with them to the future. The team has undergone several reboots, with the latest version coming from writer Brian Michael Bendis and Ryan Sook.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Bendis previously revealed that the HBO Max adult animated series will be an adaption of DC's latest Legion of Super-Heroes comic. "And just like that series, on sale now, it will harken back to so many classics while at the same time doing what Legion does: pushing all the ideas of superheroes forward in every direction," he said. "I think Legion of superheroes is among the greatest franchises in the history of comics and I'm as honored to be curating them as I was Spider-Man."

The DC comic by Bendis and Sook flipped the script by placing Superman's son, Jon Kent, as a member of the team in the future, thanks to some time travel.

Warner Bros.' Legion of Super-Heroes Animated Movie

The Legion of Super-Heroes animated movie follows Supergirl, who is mourning the loss of Krypton and struggling to adjust to her new life on Earth. Kara's cousin, Superman, serves as a mentor and suggests she leave to attend the Legion Academy in the 31st century, where Supergirl makes new friends and a new enemy: Brainiac 5. Meanwhile, Supergirl has to contend with a mysterious group called the Dark Circle as it searches for a powerful weapon held in the Academy's vault.

A release date for the movie hasn't been announced.